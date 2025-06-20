This is the third installment of our “Men Who Are Afraid” series, where we ask a batch of writers for a few hundred words about their masculinity in this auspicious time of super-aggro manliness poisoning our fragile world.

This month we have stories about incels, Andrew Tate, family shame (obv), self-worth, baldness, urinal panic, sobriety, fidelity, and the long shadows of our fathers.

Below, you’ll hear from writers Henry Giardina, Mark Pagán, Chris Gayomail, Joe Schrank, and Hamilton Nolan about what keeps them up at night and anxious all day.

Men Who Are Afraid Part III

“I was scared of whether or not looking more male would make my family scared of me or weirded out by me.”

by Henry Giardina

I started T last August, so I’ve been on it for almost a year. They tell you it takes about six months to see changes, which for me have mainly meant lots of hair and an internal temperature of 400 degrees fahrenheit at all times. When I started, I was scared of whether or not looking more male would make my family scared of me or weirded out by me. Now that I’ve spent some time with them on T, this fear is receding into the background. What I’m much more scared of now is having this thing that actually helps me get taken away forever.