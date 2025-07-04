Sigh. I know, man. I get it.
This is just a reminder that we have a Zoom meeting today. No alcoholism is required—it’s for anyone who struggles with love, sex, food, debt, grief, loneliness, depression—depression about America—or anything that’s bringing you down.
The meeting is open at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609
PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles
Swing through if you can. It’ll be good for you and everyone else in there!
It’s hard to be grateful every single moment, but try this poem today. One of my favorites when shit is — well, shit. — AJD
Poem In Thanks
by Thomas Lux
***********************
Lord Whoever, thank you for this air
I'm about to in- and exhale, this hutch
in the woods, the wood for fire,
the light–––both lamp and the natural stuff
of leaf-black fern, and wing.
For the piano, the shovel
for ashes, the moth-gnawed
blankets, the stone-cold water
stone-cold: thank you.
Thank you, Lord, coming for
to carry me here–––where I'll gnash
it out, Lord, where I'll calm
and work, Lord, thank you
for the goddamn birds singing!
I’m counting my blessings, being useful, not being a tornado, seeing who I can help, and about to go to the lake fishing, which I don’t love, but I love my fisherman.
The birds. We can always count on the birds singing!!!