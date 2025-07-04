The Small Bow

The Small Bow

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Rothenberg's avatar
Jill Rothenberg
5h

I’m counting my blessings, being useful, not being a tornado, seeing who I can help, and about to go to the lake fishing, which I don’t love, but I love my fisherman.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emmy Savenelli's avatar
Emmy Savenelli
5h

The birds. We can always count on the birds singing!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Small Bow, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture