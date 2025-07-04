Sigh. I know, man. I get it.

This is just a reminder that we have a Zoom meeting today. No alcoholism is required—it’s for anyone who struggles with love, sex, food, debt, grief, loneliness, depression—depression about America—or anything that’s bringing you down.

The meeting is open at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

Swing through if you can. It’ll be good for you and everyone else in there!

Also, we run on paid subscriptions. If you want to pay for someone else, you can do that by giving them a gift.

Give a gift subscription

Or if you need one for yourself, but can’t pay for it right now, hmu: ajd@thesamllbow.com SUBJECT: SUBSCRIPTION

It’s hard to be grateful every single moment, but try this poem today. One of my favorites when shit is — well, shit. — AJD

Poem In Thanks

by Thomas Lux

***********************

Lord Whoever, thank you for this air

I'm about to in- and exhale, this hutch

in the woods, the wood for fire,

the light–––both lamp and the natural stuff

of leaf-black fern, and wing.

For the piano, the shovel

for ashes, the moth-gnawed

blankets, the stone-cold water

stone-cold: thank you.

Thank you, Lord, coming for

to carry me here–––where I'll gnash

it out, Lord, where I'll calm

and work, Lord, thank you

for the goddamn birds singing!

IF YOU GOT SOMETHING TO SAY, COMMENTS ARE FREE TODAY.

Leave a comment

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $7 a month or $60 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, and more exclusive essays.

If you would like to donate to The TSB Podcast, this is where you can do that.

DONATE

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support! Follow us on Instagram if you want more of Edith’s illustrations.

Share

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN