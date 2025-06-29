My wife took off on a foreign trip with a friend. Through a combination of privilege and initiative, she got to travel internationally, a lot more than I had before we met. I've been fortunate enough to go to Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, and London, but by 40, I had hoped to visit at least four continents, so I'm a little behind.

Since we have a little kid, we made each other a deal that we could take big vacations like this with a friend until our girl is big enough to be able to really enjoy them. I started immediately thinking of my friends and those I could see enjoying spending a week with.

Then some thoughts I'm less proud of started:

"Which ones smoke weed?"

"How easy is it to find weed and coke in X location?"

"Which of my friends is going to put up with my bullshit on this front?"

"Do any of my fellow bullshitters actually have their shit together enough to obtain a passport, get on a flight to Mexico or South America and be able to survive for a whole week ... and what trouble are they going to get into?"

"Will my bullshitter with a felony record be able to get into the country?"

"Why did my favorite bullshitter have to kill himself?"

I just got on the Cormac McCarthy death bandwagon and started reading “Blood Meridian.” An early quote is "there is no such joy in the tavern as upon the road thereto" — spoken by a goddamn Mennonite. I hate it when fictional characters are so perceptive as they disapprove of my life choices.