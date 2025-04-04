What if you were newly sober and also had six legs and a thorax? What if two of those legs were “raptorial”? What if you had just collected your sixty-day chip and you were admiring it with what Wikipedia calls “three small simple eyes”? (Wikipedia editors, you are international treasures each and every one of you, but seriously: Not a single comma in that adjectival string? Not one?) What if you were fully committed to your recovery and also capable of rotating your head almost 180 degrees? These are questions only one person can answer: TSB illustrator Edith Zimmerman!

Newly Sober Mantises

By Edith Zimmerman

Edith Zimmerman is coming up on nine years of journaling, coloring, and scrolling. You can find more of her work here.

ZOOM MEETING SCHEDULE

Monday: 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 ET

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Thursday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET (Women and non-binary meeting.)

Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: (Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group.) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET

If you don’t feel comfortable calling yourself an “alcoholic,” that’s fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, codependency, love, loneliness, and/or depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We’re there for an hour, sometimes more. We’d love to have you.

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

Need more info?: ajd@thesmallbow.com

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Beat, Old Heart

by Carl Sandburg

Beat, old heart, these are the old bars



All stragglers have beat against.



Beat on these bars like the old sea



Beats on the rocks and beaches.



Beat here like the old winter winds



Beat on the prairies and timbers.



Old grizzlies, eagles, buffalo,



Their paws and beaks register this.



Their hides and heads say it with scars.

—via Poets.org