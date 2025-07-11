Is this you? Head like a balloon?

If so, this is just a reminder that we have a Zoom meeting today. No alcoholism is required—it’s for anyone who struggles with love, sex, food, debt, grief, loneliness, depression, or anything that’s bringing you down. Today’s gonna be better—I got a good feeling about it.

The meeting is open at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

Swing through if you can. It’s a solid group!

Also, we run on paid subscriptions. If you want to pay for someone else, you can do that by giving them a gift.

Give a gift subscription

Or if you need one for yourself, but can’t pay for it right now, hmu: ajd@thesamllbow.com SUBJECT: SUBSCRIPTION

This Sunday, for paid subscribers, we’ve got a story I’m sure everyone can relate to: “What Happens After We Die?”

I asked around. Don’t miss it!

Or if you don’t want to clutter your inbox, but want to help us out and support our podcast, you can do that as well.

DONATE

Speaking of the podcast, we have a new one with Delia Cai.

On some Fridays for the rest of the summer, I’m gonna do old bangers. Here’s one. — AJD

There Comes the Strangest Moment

by Kate Light

***********************

There comes the strangest moment in your life,

when everything you thought before breaks free—

what you relied upon, as ground-rule and as rite

looks upside down from how it used to be.

Skin’s gone pale, your brain is shedding cells;

you question every tenet you set down;

obedient thoughts have turned to infidels

and every verb desires to be a noun.

I want—my want. I love—my love. I’ll stay

with you. I thought transitions were the best,

but I want what’s here to never go away.

I’ll make my peace, my bed, and kiss this breast…

Your heart’s in retrograde. You simply have no choice.

Things people told you turn out to be true.

You have to hold that body, hear that voice.

You’d have sworn no one knew you more than you.

How many people thought you’d never change?

But here you have. It’s beautiful. It’s strange.

— Kate Light

IF YOU GOT SOMETHING TO SAY, COMMENTS ARE FREE TODAY.

Leave a comment

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $7 a month or $60 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, and more exclusive essays.

Thank you so much for your support! Follow us on Instagram if you want more of Edith’s illustrations and video clips of our podcasts.

Share

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN