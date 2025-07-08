Today is part two in our “What It’s Like” series about porn addiction. One of today’s contributors said his need for pleasure and release is unrelenting. He also said it’s hard-wired into him like a hunger for food. Same hunger — just more shameful. Many of us probably have not considered how many ways an addiction to porn can upend a life.:

I’m pretty sure I gave myself tennis elbow (I don’t play tennis). I’ve drawn blood more times than I care to admit. Beyond the money and the injuries, it has most acutely affected me mentally. When you watch so many people willingly have sex on the internet, how can your brain not be rewired and lose connection to what is normal. When there is an endless supply of videos of people enthusiastically having sex, it is no wonder that I struggle to not feel disappointed and let down when my partner says she isn’t in the mood.

As with our other Check-Ins, all the Anonymous writers below are credited collectively as "The Small Bow Family Orchestra."

The ***** separates individual entries, as do pull quotes.

Edith Zimmerman drew everything.

Nothing Was Ever Enough, Nothing Was Off Limits

By The Small Bow Family Orchestra

