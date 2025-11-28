If you’re seeing this over Thanksgiving Weekend (Nov 28-30), you can sign up to watch Trey’s Beacon Jams livestream for FREE right here, and donate to support to Divided Sky.

ALSO! During set breaks, the livestream will feature portions of the recent TSB podcast interview we did with Trey Anastasio,

Check out the episode below, which is also a teaser for the next season of the Small Bow Podcast — relaunching on YouTube in 2026.

ALSO: A REMINDER — WE NEED YOUR CHECK-INS FOR TUESDAY.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

This Morning I Pray for My Enemies

by Joy Harjo

************

And whom do I call my enemy?



An enemy must be worthy of engagement.



I turn in the direction of the sun and keep walking.



It’s the heart that asks the question, not my furious mind.



The heart is the smaller cousin of the sun.



It sees and knows everything.



It hears the gnashing even as it hears the blessing.



The door to the mind should only open from the heart.



An enemy who gets in, risks the danger of becoming a friend.