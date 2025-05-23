The Small Bow

The Small Bow

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anonymous reader's avatar
Anonymous reader
7h

5 years ago January of 2020, my dad had a brain aneurysm, fell down and hit his head. It nearly killed him, but it didnt and it rendered him permanently disabled, unable to form thoughts and sentences. I was 25 then.

A few years before that, my dad wanted to teach me about all the different savings and checkings accounts our family had, all the mutual funds, stocks, fixed deposits and a ton of different things.

I didnt want to listen to any of it.

We were always fighting, it was because of me. My guilt and shame and overall lack of self esteem made me extremely defensive and i always perceived condescension in my dads voice.

I dont know if it was real or imaginary. In the years since then, ive come to believe it was entirely imaginary.

We were always at war and then his brain died.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Small Bow
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Small Bow, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture