Move away from the ledge. — AJD

I was getting drowned by my ego this week. I couldn’t regulate my emotions, either, and it was tough to figure out if my agitation was something chronic or temporary, but the tone of my voice was stabbier than usual.

SOMEONE NICE: “Hey, what’s going on? Want to talk?”

ME: Stab. Stab. Stab.

There appears to be something missing in my life, tangibly, and I don’t know what it is. Like I want a prize, something shiny, with my name on it, that can be seen from high above in the sky like that statue of Jesus in Rio. Is that too much to ask? Can’t a guy get some external validation to quiet his idiot brain and prevent it from doing something drastic?

With that state of mind to wrestle with, this is what I read, wrote, and discovered this past week to help me get through it. Come see.