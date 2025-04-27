If you missed it this week, please check out our TSB Pod episode with Freddie deBoer.

I’m in the process of writing a longer thing for Tuesday morning — my CHECK-IN for the month — so I’ll try to keep today’s short.

Also: I have Covid. I’m kinda whooped — it’s not as bad as the last time I had it, but I’m falling asleep every 45 minutes, waking up confused and weirdly blissed out, muttering Wow, Oh Wow, and other nonsense. (I popped up at 4 a.m. last night and Googled “Was Game of Thrones filmed in Malibu?” because I was trying to settle a bet with someone I met in a dream I was having.) It’s a struggle to be this foggy and exhausted and attempt to write something substantial or valuable. So I apologize — Tuesday’s issue will have more heft.

In the meantime, let’s use this space to encourage you to send in your own CHECK-INS for this May.

Here are the details: 150-300 words.

EMAIL US HERE: tsbcheckins@thesmallbow.com SUBJECT: MAY CHECK-IN

Here is one from last month that I really loved:

When I quit doing coke at the beginning of the year, I started exercising. I knocked out some two-mile runs before an old knee injury flared up. I saw an orthopedist who ruled out any serious problems and referred me to a physical therapist.

The PT facility is a few miles east of my house. I get excited about my appointments; a big part is using my body again. My heart pumps hard because I’m crushing Bulgarian squats, not because I’m railing lines.

I used to buy cocaine from a guy who lived about 10 miles east of my house. I had no reason to drive in that direction except when I wanted to pick up, which was all the time. Going to my PT appointments takes me down the same roads, in the same direction, that I would drive when I was buying coke. This coincidence always makes me smile. Not all roads lead to coke.

Recovery has been hard and scary, but it also kicks ass because I feel like I’m becoming myself again.

It will be published on TUESDAY, May 6th.

Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB’s Sunday edition.

