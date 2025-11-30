Just got home from five days in Palm Springs with my family and my wife’s sister and mother. We’ve spent more than half a dozen Thanksgivings in Palm Springs in the ten-ish years Julieanne and I have been together. This year in particular made me realize how wonderful a tradition it is to be there, mainly with the same people, year in year out, because it feels like a tradition that grew entirely out of my new family, my new life. Overwhelmed by the significance of it —a gift of sobriety, if you will—I expressed my gratitude for it out loud at the turkey dinner ceremony in the hopes that we would continue to spend it in Palm Springs even though I hear there are rumblings of moving it somewhere else next year. Before sobriety, Thanksgiving was the holiday I began to treat not as a family holiday, but one where I was contemptuously away from it, oftentimes spending it far out of state or overseas to forget it even existed. But now—I’m overly sentimental, and I want every moment in Palm Springs to be photographed and blown up the size of a movie poster to hang in our home.