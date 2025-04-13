These Sunday posts are mostly paywalled. But I don't want to exclude anyone, so if the cost is prohibitive or you wish to send TSB to someone you love, contact me. I'll happily pass along a free annual subscription to those who need it most.

Get your guns. — AJD

After I spent the week contemplating my Little Boy Shit and wondering how I would get through a recent blast of insecurity and uncertainty in my life, I came across this interview on one of the podcasts I secretly enjoy called The Shawn Ryan Show.

Shawn Ryan was an ex-Navy Seal, who now interviews other Navy Seals (and conspiracy theorists, and “free speech absolutists,” and some other not-so-great people, which is why I tend not to smash the like button on it) who so casually spout off about “capture and kill” missions that you almost forget they’re talking about murdering other humans. I often wonder if many of my recent fears and overall sense of uselessness when it comes to protecting people stems from me watching too many of these guys say completely insane shit like this out loud.

Okay. Now let’s hit this week’s Sunday so hard it doesn’t move. – AJD