The Small Bow

The Small Bow

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Galloway's avatar
Laura Galloway
3h

This was just the most extraordinarily poignant, thought provoking piece, Garrett Kamps. Wow, just wow. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Small Bow, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture