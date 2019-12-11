"The Small Bow is not just for those in recovery. Lots of stories with a huge heart that manages to be hilarious and easy while making you question everything you were certain of about yourself.” – Esquire
“I read The Small Bow the second it arrives. Officially about recovery and mental health, it's more broadly about being fallible and human, and learning how to do the best you can from where you are. I love A.J. Daulerio's writing and that of his contributors, as well as Edith Zimmerman's wonderful illustrations.”