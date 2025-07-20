The Small Bow

Andrew Devlin
1d

Congratulations on another year of freedom from the substances that bind us to misery!

As far as God goes, I have always believed but there were times in my life when I didn’t follow. On one of my anniversary's of being clean and sober, I looked back on my life and wrote about how often I survived when I should not have. I firmly believe it was the hand of God that saved me. Even in sobriety, I have had many occasions when I believe God was in charge, not me, the most recent when a series of coincidences placed me right behind a head on collision where I held a bleeding woman’s hand and prayed with her while awaiting EMT.

Have a great and blessed day!

If you are interested, the essay I wrote can be found here ➡️ https://open.substack.com/pub/andrewdevlin/p/is-there-a-god-updated?r=ugzy3&utm_medium=ios

Erin
1d

Proud of you. Keep coming back.

