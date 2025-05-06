The Small Bow

11h

I appreciate all of the contributions. Some of them resonated personally more than others, like the one about 2.5 years of unemployment (I'm right there with you). As I read these I notice in my head I'm thinking, "hey its probably not that bad for them. They are probably better than me." And I numb out and/or push it down just enough to let the feeling pass WITHOUT really feeling it. I KNOW this is all about me and not about them, all I know about them is a bit of text they've put above.

I'm writing this because I want to work through this reaction I'm having... what does it or could it mean? Could it be that:

- I'm uncomfortable with reading about discomfort and minimizing it? Because really I'm beginning to feel my own discomfort and my nervous system doesn't want to experience it so I numb it and/or push it down?

- I'm validating my own self-abandoning response towards difficulty by saying my situation is worse so I'm justified in what I'm doing?

- If I continue to feel the discomfort I'm going to go into shut down, and/or have to contemplate accessing my own healthy aggression?

Fuck, when am I going to stop doing this to myself?

13h

Every time I try to search for on-line stuff relating to a hopeful future, Google keeps pulling up answers that use the word “post-apocalyptic” repeatedly.

