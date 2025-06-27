The Small Bow

Andrew Devlin
4h

You opened with a story about dreaming about Cocaine. When I finally quit the alcohol, 6 months after quitting the drugs, I had a recurring dream of being in the desert and there was nothing available to drink except beer. I would wake up in a cold sweat and wonder where this dream came from. During my days, I never thought about drinking, even when I had to take a job at a liquor store after my license was suspended.

To be quite honest, I would certainly drink that beer in the desert as dying of dehydration would be far worse than sobering up again!

Working in the liquor store was interesting, they all knew I didn’t drink. When one wise guy put liquor in my coffee, the manager of the wine department threw him up against the wall and told him how much he would regret it if he ever did it again.

I was not drinking but still had other bad habits. Management was thrilled that I wasn’t sneaking bottles of cheap wine like the other young employees. What they didn’t realize is that I was more aware and, instead, snuck Chivas Regal out for my disabled aunt.

Fortunately, I soon gave up all my illegal habits!

