What It’s Like to Be Addicted to Gambling
Our next check-in is here: “I'd gamble my paycheck and spend the week DoorDash-ing after work to get essentials.”
Money: It’s hard to talk about. People don’t want to talk about it. So many places shame can attach: how you got your money; where you spend your money. But shame isn’t a reason to bottle things up; precisely the opposite. What we’re ashamed about is what we need most to discuss.
In that vein, we’re gathering submissions for a “What it’s like” to be addicted to gambling.
To kick it off, I’m sharing an essay from an anonymous reader who is in the fragile early stages of recovery.
Here’s a sample:
“I started going to Gamblers Anonymous late in the year. It was helpful and would make me hopeful, but I wasn't ready to stop. It came to a head this past April with another late rent payment. I came clean for the third or fourth time to my girlfriend. She was understandably upset, but she didn't leave. After spending a few nights on the couch, we discussed and developed a plan centered on transparency and financial safeguards.”
As usual, we’d love contributions from everyone else who knows — or worries — that their gambling is a problem.
—TSB EDITOR
******
One-and-a-Half Years of Self-Imposed Hell
By Anonymous
My gambling addiction took hold in the fall of 2023, when I discovered online slots. I was visiting a state where “legit” casinos have a legal online gambling presence. I deposited $50, won, and quickly ran it up thousands of dollars. Then I lost almost all of it throughout the rest of the trip.
When I got home, I discovered ways to play online slots in the US through semi-grey market “sweeps casinos” and through crypto casinos using a VPN. That’s when it really took hold. By the end of the year my credit cards were shut off and my checking account was thousands of dollars in the red. I called my dad, spilled my guts and asked for a loan. I promised I’d never do it again. He sent the money and I lasted about a month without a bet.
2024 was essentially a non-stop gambling year. I managed to keep my car, my relationship, and a roof over my head — but just barely on all counts. My girlfriend moved in with me halfway through the year. I had told her about my gambling problem but promised to stop. But it was clear something was up. I was constantly out of money. I’d secretly pay rent late because I had gambled it all. I took out payday loans, withdrew from my investment accounts, and borrowed more from family. I’d gamble my paycheck and spend the week DoorDash-ing after work to get essentials. I regularly worked 60 to 80-hour weeks with nothing to show. At one point towards the end of the year, I had a lucky streak and briefly had enough in the bank to wipe the slate clean. It was gone within a week. I started going to GA late in the year. It was helpful and would make me hopeful, but I wasn’t ready to stop.
It came to a head this past April with another late rent payment. I came clean for the third or fourth time to my girlfriend. Something finally snapped in me after a year and a half of self-imposed hell. She was understandably upset, but she didn’t leave. After spending a few nights on the couch, we discussed and developed a plan centered on transparency and financial safeguards. She told me she didn’t know if she wanted to stay, but I needed to make a change if she would even consider it. I thought that was fair.
As of today, I have gone 66 days without a bet. My girlfriend, my family, and GA may have saved my life. I’m in a state where gambling has only recently expanded and convenient GA meetings are not necessarily easy to come by — but as luck would have it, there is one less than a mile from my home, on a night when I am always free. I haven’t missed a meeting since I placed my last bet.
In 66 days, my life and dire financial situation have not transformed, but it has gotten a hell of a lot easier. I can pay the rent and buy shit that I need. Debt will take some time, but a good chunk will be paid off this year. My credit rating won’t let me buy a house for the next 7 years, but I might be able to help with a down payment before then. I no longer have the stress and guilt of hiding an active addiction from people I love.
I think the human cost of gambling expansion has yet to be truly realized, and it’s going to be horrible. The GA meetings I have been to are still mostly people well over 50, but there is a growing contingent of millennials and Gen Z. There are multiple active subreddits where kids are pouring their heart out about their addiction. I’m in my late 30s; obviously my impulse control is not good, but I can’t imagine having access to this as a teen with even worse impulse control.
******
*****