Monday: 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m ET

Tuesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Thursday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET (Women and non-binary meeting.)

Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression/grief) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: (Mental Health.) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609

Password: nickfoles

You don’t have to qualify as something you’re not. We’re here to support you for anything you need supported.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We're there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.

Need more info?: ajd@thesmallbow.com