This is a space for reflection, honesty, and connection. Whether you’re in recovery, feeling burned out, seeking balance, or simply curious about change—you belong here. Listen, share if you’d like, and know you’re not alone in the process of becoming
Monday: 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m ET
Tuesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
Thursday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
(Women and non-binary meeting.)
Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
Saturday: Mental Health Focus
(Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression/grief) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET
Sunday: (Mental Health.) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET
Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609
Password: nickfoles