The Small Bow

The Small Bow

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Causey's avatar
Jim Causey
Sep 4, 2023

This is beautiful and heartbreaking to read. I usually only feel like I should reset and become a different kind of dad every single day.

Except for Barefoot Creepy Toe Shoe Dad; I am convinced that I don’t want to be that guy for a single second.

As someone whose kids are a little older, I will say that who you are is *not* irrelevant — in fact will become a cornerstone of how you’ll be a vessel of love and support over the long haul

On good days I feel good about that and on other days it’s appalling :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Small Bow, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture