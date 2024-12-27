Favorite Edith Illustrations of the Year
Plus, two of my favorite poems I discovered in 2024.
Me and Edith have a very efficient work process that mainly involves me asking her to draw something…
AJD: Can we have a big wave about to crash on someone’s head but they’re determined to survive by trying to fend it off using a small bow and arrow? (Branding!)
Enjoy the weekend!
…and her sending back an illustration:
EZ: How's this for a wave? I can of co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Small Bow to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.