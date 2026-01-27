As I mentioned in Sunday’s letter, I bought a four-pack of cheap boxer shorts specifically to sleep in. I’m trying to break that habit of sleeping in my clothes so I figured if I have a sleep outfit that isn’t too difficult to get into before 8 p.m., it’ll help me wind down. Saturday night was the only night I stayed up late — I watched half “The Smashing Machine” then I went to sleep. (I don’t know why there was such a tepid response to it, I thought it was entertaining and weird in the right way.) Also I did some tea — Honey Lavender Stress Reducer. Plus, magnesium is great. And I went back to BJJ, walked a ton — all the things that need to be done to ensure a decent night’s sleep and I’d say I succeeded 5 out of the 7 nights last week. So thanks to all who submitted and offered me some great advice. Also — here’s another email from a satisfied reader:

This is such a good topic! I am so struggling with sleep right now — can't wait to read the next one. I haven't been keeping up on email at all because law school is kicking my ass, but the subject line on this one hooked me. Glad to know I'm not the only one who struggles with sleep. I need to change my mindset — any time I think about trying to get to bed early, my mind says something like, "You're not in third grade! You can stay up until 4 a.m. if you want to." And then I'm doomed.

As a reminder, today’s issue will be paywalled. We’d love for you to join up, but if the cost is too steep, lmk and I’ll hook you up. Let’s zzzzz.

All the Anonymous writers below are credited collectively as “The Small Bow Family Orchestra.”

The ***** separates individual entries.

And, of course, TSB looks incredible because Edith Zimmerman drew everything.