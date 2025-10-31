It’s the most important part of The Small Bow each month — when you, our incredible readers, empty your spinning heads and aching hearts to help our fellow weirdos, wasteoids, and whatever-whatevers going through it right now. It’s time for November Check-Ins!

I am terrified that I’m boring without drinking. I had a dream last night that I was at a party and these two men wanted to talk to me and I didn’t know how to talk to them sober, I didn’t know how to flirt anymore. I am worried that my life has been reduced to a big ball of blah. At the 4-month mark, sobriety has lost some of its pink cloud. Now the monotony of living feels abrasive. The highs aren’t as high and the lows aren’t as low, but it makes me kind of depressed not having the highs to look forward to, even if they came at a cost. The cost was the reason I got sober in the first place. I guess my “why” has lost some of its color; the substance is harder to identify from this vantage point. I feel pretty certain most days that this is better than the chaos of polarizing experiences, but some days it’s harder to convince myself. Some days, I just want to get shit-faced and have my mind be anything other than a running list of self-criticisms, to-do lists, and existential thoughts that end in bed-rotting with my nihilism. Do other people feel this way in early sobriety? Does it get “better”? Asking for a friend.

