Real quick: I’m recovering from knee surgery this week (torn meniscus, just like Joel Embiid) so I might be a little loopier writing-wise this week. Let’s explore the space!
March is my birthday month and I’m turning a big round number and I’ve been told things tend to heal slower at this age. But despite my lameness I plan to maintain a mirthful disposi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Small Bow to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.