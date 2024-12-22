The Small Bow is a reader-supported publication. If you can, please financially back us and help us grow.
Since I do an annual gratitude list each year (2024, one drops next week), I figured I’d also do a “Year in Fear” as well. I’ve compiled all the fears from the Sunday newsletter journals all last year. There were many body horror-related entries—gro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Small Bow to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.