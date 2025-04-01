The Small Bow

The Small Bow

March 2025

The Death of Santa Claus
Nobody told us this. Pema. Al-Anon. Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block. New tunes for the revolution.
  
The Small Bow
The Last Decent Man on Earth
Is there a way to be super-famous and not have an ego?
  
The Small Bow
Respect the Jitters
Here are stories and podcasts you may have missed from March.
  
The Small Bow
The Most Beautiful Thing You Can Think Of
A call for April check-ins!
  
The Small Bow
Too Weak Or Too Wise To Lift and Go
On birthdays. More Odell. Self-absorption. New tunes about dark shit.
  
The Small Bow
The Truth Was I Felt So Lonely
“It was my first experience of feeling left out.”
  
The Small Bow
Interview with a 50-Year-Old Sober Person: Laurie Woolever
“Life is so much simpler, in the best possible way. Nothing is perfect, but I can see things for what they are.”
  
The Small Bow
Oldster Magazine
The Upside of Shame
On humility, journalism, and Jayson Blair. Ada Limón. New tunes.
  
The Small Bow
On Being Cut Loose
Rocket ships, Roger Angell, and grief as catharsis
  
The Small Bow
There Are Murderers Here
How a scandal and a downfall can positively shape a life.
  
The Small Bow
About God...
“What if it’s not so much that I don’t believe in God, but that I do, and just haven’t accepted it yet?"
  
The Small Bow
The Real Sarah Miller
