Hi. Good morning. Today is a short post.

Thanks to everyone for reading and subscribing to The Small Bow in 2024. We are nothing but scattered words on a newsletter platform without the people (in and out of recovery) who financially support us on Substack and through our other channels.

2025 will bring many changes to The Small Bow and I'm very excited that you'll be there to watch us try new things, screw up, succeed, then screw up even more. We want to reach thousands of more people who may be looking for a place like this to help them get through difficult and disorienting moments.

Special thanks to The Small Bow Family Orchestra, the anonymous heroes who helped us completely kill the Check-Ins this year. Your stories are meaningful to so many, especially the genuinely grimy, heartbreaking ones because those tend to reverberate the loudest. But we like your happy moments, too. We need those.

Here's a reminder that we're collecting our submissions for our January Check-Ins. If you'd like to participate, we'd love to have you.

Our first 2025 Check-In runs on Tuesday, January 7th — so we need your help. Tell us what's up with your recovery post-holiday. Tell us about this year. Or next. The good, the great, the awful, the insane. We want it all.

Help us help you help everyone.

The perfect length is 150-300 words.

Here's a GREAT example of two we ran last year.

"As a self-proclaimed procrastinator (procrastination is a symptom of my fear), I want to prolong any new year intention setting until the actual lunar new year (1st full moon in February), stay in pjs, drink sugary drinks, eat donuts, and throw myself a new year's pity party for 1. However, since you inquired, my 2024 mantra will be "I will not abandon myself." What will this look like, you ask? Healthy, kind, clear boundary setting in all versions of me. One of my favorite New Year quotes to retrieve from the ole' Facebook archives is, "Hope stands on the threshold of the upcoming year and whispers, it will be happier."

"It's been a really huge and stressful year. I moved across the world. My anxiety has been terrible, and trying to make it better with medication has unfortunately not panned out. I'm feeling pretty off all the time, but trying to do the things that make me feel better and not lose hope. I feel very grateful to be closer to my friends and even my family. My own substance use has been pretty good this year, with fewer hangovers and regrets. However, in the last few months, my husband, who is already in recovery from one drug, has had issues with another drug, which is extremely terrifying to me and is hurting our relationship. The last time he was in addiction, it blew up my life. I hope next year will be a year of stability and healing for all of us."

EMAIL US HERE: [email protected] SUBJECT: 2025 CHECK-IN

It will be published on TUESDAY, January 7th.

Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB's Sunday edition.

*****

Next week’s schedule: On Tuesday, Dec. 31st, we run our annual “It’s Okay If You’re Not Ready (Remix)” essay, and then we will drop a special pod episode featuring the audio version on January 1st. Friday will be an archived post about the Adult Children of Alcoholics program.

Today is another abbreviated Sunday round-up featuring two of my favorite poems I read this year and the 2024 TSB thank-you honor roll, containing the names of people who helped me and/or The Small Bow this year. (If I forgot to include you, please forgive me. Please also accept my apologies if you did not want to be included.)

Usually, Sundays are part of the paid subscriber experience (here's a good example of what these typically look like), but today's is free. And in 2025, our prices will increase slightly, so if you'd like to lock in the $8 per month rate, today's the last day to do so. But if you’re not in a position to pay for a subscription this year, email me, and I’ll hook you up. — AJD

A POEM ON THE WAY IN:

“Cheap Motels of My Youth”

by George Bilgere

They lay somewhere between

the Sleeping In The Car era

and my current and probably final era,

the Best Western or Courtyard Marriott era.

The Wigwam. Log Cabin. Kozy Komfort

Hiway House. Star Lite. The Lazy A.

Just off the interstate, the roar

of the sixteen-wheelers all night long.

The dented tin door opening to the parking lot,

the broken coke machine muttering to itself.

“Color TV.” “Free HBO.” “Hang Yourself

in Our Spacious Closets.” A job interview

at some lost-in-the-middle-of-nowhere

branch campus of some agricultural college

devoted to the research and development

of the soybean and related by-products.

Five-course teaching load, four of them

Remedial Comp. Candidate

must demonstrate familiarity

with the basic tenets of Christian faith.

Chance of getting the job

one in a hundred. Lip-sticked

cigarette butt under the bed.

Toilet seat with its paper band,

“Sanitized for Your Protection,”

dead roach floating in the bowl.

As the free HBO

flickers in the background,

you stare in the cracked mirror

at a face too young, too full of hope

to deserve this. And you wait

for the Courtyard Marriott era to arrive.

More with George Bilgere:

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

TSB GRATITUDE LIST 2024:

Erin

Claire C.

Kerry Madden-Lunsford

Trey S.

Erin Khar

Kristin

DB

Sari Botton

Michael Weetman

Sasha Frere-Jones

Dom Cosentino

PJ Vogt

Sruthi Pinnamaneni

Dave Manheim

William F. Leitch

Megan Koester

Claudia Lonow

Lindsey Adler

Lilly Sullivan

Steve Kandell

Nell Lawson

Greg Kestenbaum

Max Read

Jennifer Romolini

Kevin Koczwara

Mary R.

Molly F.

Molly M.

Stu V.A.

James T.

Julia J.

Clare M.

Betsy G-G

Brian

Rebecca M.

Brett B.

John R.

Erin

JC C.

Emily Gould

Miranda P.

Alex Pappademas

Emma Carmichael

Greg Grisolano

Chris Crowley

Holly Whitaker

Eva Hagberg

Josh Radnor

Jen Ciraulo

Danielle Tcholakian

Kevin Teare

Rory W.

Clancy Martin

Mary H.K. Choi

Heather Havrilesky

Lockhart Steele

Talia Lavin

Hamilton Nolan

Lena D.

Joe Schrank

Sydney Lea

Maria Bustillos

Peaceful John

Cameron Dye

Nick Catucci

Mark Graham

Raphie Cantor

Eddie McGinty

Davey U Look Great

Albin Sikora

James Frey

Joel Johnson

Kirk K.

Ben Gaffaney

Anna Shults Held

Bill Jensen

J Wortham

Claire Zulkey

Casey Johnston

Josh S.

Jeremy L.

Chauncey.

Luke O’Neil

Dave Holmes

Mark Lotto

Alex W.

Tom Scocca

Lacey Donohue

Adam Pash

Jim Cooke

Garrett Kamps

Jordan Ginsberg

Doug Pepper

Brett Dykes

Kate Conger

Meredith K.

Ana Marie Cox

Wilson Sims

Henry Giardina

Nick Tangborn

Marty Nislick

Barbara M.

Phil Pavel

Devin F.

Lauren Taback

Kari Ferrell

Evan Turco

Pam Pantages

Jesse Kaplan

Sam Biddle

Gabby Bluestone

Jenn Sterger

Sam R.

Jerry O.

Erin Hosier

Swamp Dogg

Moog Star

Julian Weller

The Garozzo Family

The Day Family

Lindsay Hoffman

TSB Donors

TSB Readers

TSB Members

TSB Meeting-Makers

The Small Bow Family Orchestra

Biggest Love

Julieanne Smolinski

Col

Mom

Ozzy

Iverson

Levon

Nesta

Pizza

Edith Zimmerman

*****

RIP

TOTAL SOBRIETY RATING FOR THE YEAR: 5/5

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

The Conditional

by Ada Limón

*********

Say tomorrow doesn’t come.Say the moon becomes an icy pit.Say the sweet-gum tree is petrified.Say the sun’s a foul black tire fire.Say the owl’s eyes are pinpricks.Say the raccoon’s a hot tar stain.Say the shirt’s plastic ditch-litter.Say the kitchen’s a cow’s corpse.Say we never get to see it: brightfuture, stuck like a bum star, nevercoming close, never dazzling.Say we never meet her. Never him.Say we spend our last moments staringat each other, hands knotted together,clutching the dog, watching the sky burn.Say, It doesn’t matter. Say, That would beenough. Say you’d still want this: us alive,right here, feeling lucky.