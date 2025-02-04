We Have No Choice But To Sit With It
February check-ins: This month, our inner critics have bullhorns.
How are we this month? So glad you asked. We’re doing okay, actually. We’re facing our pain. We’re experiencing comfort, even if it scares us. We’re being graced with moments of enlightenment. We’re exhausted. We’ve got to stop it! We’re ashamed and also fuck shame. We’re listening to MJ Lenderman. Did we mention we’re scared? Mostly though, we’re grate…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Small Bow to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.