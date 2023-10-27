Today, some TSB readers generously wrote about their experiences with Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) and what brought them there. Thankfully, everyone you’ll hear from today had a positive experience: After years of believing they were untreatable and doomed to live forever under a heavy black cloud, KAP caused a breakthrough.
“I think ketamine sa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Small Bow to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.