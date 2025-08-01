Hi, friends. It’s the first day of August. A handful of wonderful TSB stories you might have missed from the month that was are linked below. We have a Zoom recovery meeting today, all the info is here.

And don’t forget to send us your August Check-Ins!

The perfect length is 150-300 words. Here’s a great one from last month.

In January I hit the 3 year sobriety mark. Frankly, I thought things would be easier by now. I mean, I’m doing okay but I’m still fighting urges which is incredibly annoying. Two years ago at this time I was fighting breast cancer so I suppose trying to get my mind off of crisp white wine on a spring day is better but c’mon, does this end?

EMAIL US HERE: tsbcheckins@thesmallbow.com SUBJECT: AUGUST CHECK-IN

It will be published next TUESDAY, August 5.

Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB’s Sunday edition.

Remember: If the cost of a subscription is prohibitive, or if you wish to send TSB to someone you love, contact us. We’ll happily pass along a free annual subscription to those who need it most.

We can offer free subscriptions as long as we continue to grow. Grab a paid subscription today if you’d like to be a part of that growth — spiritually and otherwise. —TSB Editor

Upgrade to Paid

MOST POPULAR STORIES FROM JULY:

A Love Song for Andrea Gibson

by Garrett Kamps

Photo Credit: Annie Spratt

“My wife and daughter came with me for moral support. It was the first time Dr. K. had met our baby, who was now 18 months old. During the second and third trimester of Danielle’s pregnancy, we saw him every few days, then every few weeks, as my condition was at first very dire and then steadily improved. His bedside manner includes bursting into the exam room to deliver news, even when it’s bad. I recorded most of those early conversations on my phone, to keep track of all the information. Whenever I want a real jolt, I can listen to them: Dr. K. regaling us with facts and next steps, me sounding frail and scared, like Yoda talking through a toilet paper tube.”

*****

On Hulk Hogan

by A.J. Daulerio

“On some of my worst days when I’d get angry about the trial or feel ashamed about who I was or what happened to Gawker, I wanted to run that story about the amends letter just to tell people how he was a fraud who never reconnected to me to prove that, once and for all, I was the ONLY one who was really growing here and that he was the one who was full of shit this whole time.”

MORE!

*****

*****

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

*****