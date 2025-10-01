It’s the most important part of The Small Bow each month — when you, our incredible readers, empty your spinning heads and aching hearts to help our fellow weirdos, wasteoids, and whatever-whatevers going through it right now. It’s time for October Check-Ins!

The perfect length is 150-300 words. Here’s a great one from last month.

Bottomed out of SLAA withdrawal for the second time in August. Or was it the third? I guess it’s neither here nor there. Either way it’s back to day one and attempting some achingly brilliant and resonant closeness with a higher power, the program, and the thing I’m most terrified of — myself. Brilliant and resonant was how I described life after I quit drinking for the fourth and last time to an unavailable person I’d seen on and off throughout their own long-term relationship. Next time I question whether or not SLAA is for me, I’ll replay those details. May I stay willing to put a halt to the harm, to heal my dumb heart this time.

EMAIL US HERE: tsbcheckins@thesmallbow.com SUBJECT: OCTOBER CHECK-IN

All contributors will be kept anonymous. It will be published next TUESDAY, October 7.

