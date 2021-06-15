The Small Bow · Spring Member Drive 2026 · Closes May 1
We’re building something great for anyone struggling and we need your support.Become a Founding Member — $199/yearBecome a Founding Patron — $500
🟢 Only 25 Founding Member slots available. Act now to secure yours!
Hey, it's A.J...
I started The Small Bow because I Googled “I’m 50 days sober and I want to run into traffic” and got nothing useful back. That was 2018.
What started as a newsletter between me and a few dozen people has turned into something I genuinely didn’t see coming: 20,000 readers, writing workshops inside treatment centers, a weekly video podcast, and our first book heading to shelves next year.
None of this was part of a plan. It just grew from people who needed it.
THE WORK
IN THE FIELD
Structured writing programs inside treatment centers. We're currently working with the amazing Divided Sky and hope to bring this to many more centers this year.
EVERY WEEK
A weekly video podcast digging into the stories behind recovery. Raw conversations, honest voices. New episode every Thursday — free for everyone.
JANUARY 2027
Our first anthology hits bookshelves in Jan 2027. It’s a collection of the essays that built this community. Founding Members receive a signed copy.
This spring drive is how we fund what's next.
More workshops. More books. A better home for
all of it.
Our vision of recovery is inclusive and
accessible — and I want to bring it to as many
people as possible.
Joining as a founding member isn't a donation.
It's a stake. You're in on what we're building.
The Newsletter
Essays
Being Kevin Watching Being Charlie
Libraries Kept Me Safe When the World Did Not
Like a Shadow Among Other Men
Check-Ins
This isn’t a one way conversation. Each month we receive enough check-ins to fill multiple posts. This is a vibrant, supportive community.
Meetings
Secular, non-denominational , community-led recovery meetings where anyone is welcome. Show up, share, lurk, feel less alone.
It was clear to me early on that we were building something special here. But the more I see how much it helps us all — in meetings, in check-ins, in our rehab work — the more I want to bring to more people
We need your help to do that. If you're ready to be a founding part of what comes next — pick your tier below. We’re opening up 25 Patron spots, and the whole drive closes May 12.
And if money’s tight and you still want to help, we’d love it if you could refer us to anyone who might find what we do helpful. You can get stickers and other swag when you do. Check it out.
Either way, thanks for all your love and suppirt,
A.J.
What does my membership include?
You get full access to every published issue, the complete archive, TSB community meetings, and the knowledge that you're directly supporting independent recovery journalism.
Money's tight but I want to support you. What can I do?
Refer us! Tell all your friends. We have a cool referral program where you can get free stuff the more people you turn onto TSB. Check it out here.
Is there a free option?
Absolutely. We publish a free weekly newsletter. A paid membership just unlocks everything else and helps sustain our work.