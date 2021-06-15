Our readers write in about the current state of their recovery.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
A reader writes in with a very specific form of body dysphoria and how they've used 12 Steps to help them suffer less.
Self-Loathing
An interview with Joe Schrank about what to tell people who need help.
Joe Schrank
An essay about beds. Plus a comic from Edith Zimmerman.
Edith Zimmerman
"They were out in full force, practically screaming almost. The day was theirs now."
Alcoholism
The shift from a life of chemically enhanced chaos and nihilism to one that has become sacred and beautiful has been intense for me.
life and death
"I find recounts of someone’s mood-altering to be highly suspect. I mean, if you got it right, how high were you?"
Sober Oldster
