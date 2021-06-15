Gluttony is still my fav drug. Poetry compilation dreams. Tunes for goons.
Depression
+5
More readers write in to tell us how they’re living better through chemistry.
Depression
+8
Our readers write in to tell us all about their prescription med situations.
Depression
+8
“It was always too easy for me to scrub away the faces of actual human beings.”
Depression
+3
An Interview with Jaime Lowe, author of "Mental"
Lamictal
+4
A new episode of the TSB podcast is now live. First guest: Writer Emily Gould.
Sober parenting
+4
A roundup of all October's stories and a re-introduction for the new kids.
About The Small Bow
+5