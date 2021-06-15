Notes on the life in front of you. Fresh starts! Brooding, et cetera. MONEY SHAME. Scocca obv. Roger Angell. James Tate.
Sober parenting
+6
An interview with our resident interventionist, Joe Schrank, about how to help the addict you love during the holidays. Plus our usual recovery rundown and a dreamy Frank O'Hara classic.
Dementia
+11
More dementia stuff. Four Agreements revisited. Plus, a good haunting Linda Pastan poem, mirth amidst the ruins et cetera.
+10
"Once I finally crossed over to the he-did-the-best-he-could side of the aisle it was too late for us to reconcile, or for him to remember me."
+3