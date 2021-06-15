A holiday remix.
Sober parenting
Notes on Father's Day. Sebastian Junger. Philip Schultz.
Dementia
What happens if the sober life you've acquired never existed?
Self-Loathing
How to read to your children about the end of life as we know it.
Death
Scenes from a deathbed.
The crushing failure of a sober dad yelling.
by The Small Bow Family Orchestra
Relapse
How to act when your main qualifier dies.
