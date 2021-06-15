On revenge fantasies and Little Steven Van Zandt. Plus: Pema. Stoics. Ada Limón.
Depression
+4
How to cope when the pink cloud vanishes. Lydia Davis. A cool poem about contentment. Slate stuff.
Depression
+3
“There were months when I saw Jim and the guys in that bar more than I saw girls I was living with, more than I saw my parents when I was a child.”
Death
+1
“I felt like someone watching a lit cherry bomb get thrown down a toilet.”
Drunks
Old friends, overstepping, rescuing others in an attempt to redeem yourself, and . . . Tom Cruise
Alcoholism
+2
“After ‘mono no aware’ came into my life, I obsessed about all the little things that disappeared each day without me noticing, which seemed like everything.”
Sober parenting
+2
An excerpt from Julia Wertz's book on recovery and friendship.
Recovery
+1
The Client was supremely rich.but he was drinking himself to death. Here's how millionaires practice harm reduction.
Joe Schrank
+3
"Lindsay Lohan and Courtney Love were the worst behaved when both were at the height of their drug abuse while living in the hotel during my time there, but I don't hold it against them."
Drunks
"There have been more overdoses in my world, more deaths, and it’s always horrible, but none so profound as Greg's."
Joe Schrank
+4
An interview with Joe Schrank about what to tell people who need help.
Joe Schrank
+6
An essay about beds. Plus a comic from Edith Zimmerman.
Edith Zimmerman
+6
"They were out in full force, practically screaming almost. The day was theirs now."
Alcoholism
+5
Our Sunday paid subscriber roundup featuring Amy Winehouse, (the wrong) Jason Brown, Louise Glück and more.
Alcoholism
+5
On Rudy Giuliani, and other powerless drunks for our Sunday paid subscriber roundup.
Alcoholism
+4