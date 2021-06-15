TSB’s Poet Laureate series returns. This month’s poet: Anthony Thomas Lombardi.
TSB Poet Laureate Series
+5
Another first-person essay on what it’s like to love an addict.
TSB Features
+2
“When I consider what it must be like for him to feel that concern for other humans each day, I don’t have to wonder why it all became too much.”
Love
+4
“Everything is all bonus, and it’s a fucking fantastic way to live.”
Love
+3
“My process is to try and live my life without letting the grief consume me.”
Heroin
+1
An interview with Laurie Woolever about her book "Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography."
Heroin