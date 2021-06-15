On revenge fantasies and Little Steven Van Zandt. Plus: Pema. Stoics. Ada Limón.
Depression
On how to use the Sunday newsletter. A Jim Harrison feast. An A.Savage song you'll never forget.
Recovery Log
Progress v. Imperfection. Some dreamy Auden joints. New tunes for the damned.
Recovery Log
God boxes for resentments! Stoics on wasting time! Format changes! Check-In reminder! Billy Collins. New tunes.
Recovery Log
The shift from a life of chemically enhanced chaos and nihilism to one that has become sacred and beautiful has been intense for me.
life and death
