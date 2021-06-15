“When I consider what it must be like for him to feel that concern for other humans each day, I don’t have to wonder why it all became too much.”
“Everything is all bonus, and it’s a fucking fantastic way to live.”
“In a wine-drunk fugue state, I’d sent half a dozen emails to a Korean woman I’d never met, demanding that she PayPal me 500 American dollars, or else I would give the cat away.”
“When I tell myself how things should be, I’m saying that I understand how the world works, when I do not.”
Our readers write in about the current state of their recovery.
