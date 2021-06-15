A new episode of the TSB podcast is now live. Our guest: Kerry Madden-Lunsford
TSB Podcast
+4
How to not yell at your toddlers.
Sober parenting
+6
The crushing failure of a sober dad yelling.
+7
"My parents were waiting for me to become something they’d approve of, and I was waiting for them to accept me for who I was."
Living in the Past
+5
I'm running out of versions of myself I'm pretending to be.
+2
How to stop being afraid all the damn time.
What is the threshold for human compassion?
