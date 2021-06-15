“Like so many, I grew up with broken tools for relating to others, and alcohol became the way I learned how to do that.”
“Life is so much simpler, in the best possible way. Nothing is perfect, but I can see things for what they are.”
“I used to be really funny and entertaining, to a certain point, when I was drinking. That is, until I got messy and repetitive and annoying.”
“Monstrous thoughts still form, but I recognize them and move quickly past. I no longer do terrible things to myself or others.”
“I’ve come to think of self-hatred as the addiction I’ve struggled with the most. It's the thing that will take me out.”
