“A canister of lip gloss with my mother-in-law’s picture, mother of thirteen, that her kids made for her celebration of life to give out to everyone.”
Recovery Go-Bag
+1
“When I put earplugs in, the feeling and thought is: ‘ah, there I am.’ It’s like a massive hug.”
Recovery Go-Bag
+1
Recovery Go-Bag
+4
“My need to control always puts me out of control, and this book reminds me to accept where I am and how things are in the moment.”
Recovery Go-Bag
+1
“Lean into the pain. Don’t turn away. It is our greatest teacher.”
Recovery Go-Bag
+1