New TSB pod about how to forgive the unforgivable. Jim Harrison. Check-In reminder. App survey! New tunes.
Reconsiderations about the past. Stephen Mitchell. Mary Oliver. New old-tunes.
Fav Check-ins. A poem about love and lightning. Forgiveness and grace.
Work habits. A poem about war that kills me. How to apply gratitude. "Always do your best," whatever that means. Requests for the Slate column.
Another recovery month. 8th Step Willingness. New TSB pod. A freaky poem. Smart dead guys on death and humility.
The death anniversary of Toronto's most doomed mayor.
On the inability to have perspective and the chaos of being narcissistically self-loathing.
Demons, et cetera. Plus: Ada Limón. Emily Gould. Megan Koester. Rumi. The long slog of recovery that keeps me alive.
