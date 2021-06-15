More of The Past. A poem by Thomas Lux. Pema! The Far Side. Japanese proverbs. Other cool stuff.
Fear
Self-inventory means self-hate. A poem by Russel Edson. Groovy quotes from the Tao Te Ching and Thich Nhat Hanh. A stunning story about being a mother with an unhoused son.
AA Sponsorship
How to meditate through the coughing. Thoughts on yelling. A poem by Nick Flynn. James Baraz. Essay by Amie Barrodale.
AA Sponsorship
Shitting all over the First Agreement. Superman and the Joker. Pema. George Bilgere.
AA Sponsorship
Grief redux. Adult Children. Nick Cave. Really Good Search Engine. Frank O'Hara.
AA Sponsorship
Notes on the life in front of you. Fresh starts! Brooding, et cetera. MONEY SHAME. Scocca obv. Roger Angell. James Tate.
Sober parenting
Recovery and loss during holidays. Dickens Et Cetera. A killer from Louise Glück.
AA Sponsorship
An interview with our resident interventionist, Joe Schrank, about how to help the addict you love during the holidays. Plus our usual recovery rundown and a dreamy Frank O'Hara classic.
Dementia
A Year-End Roundup of Notes on the Creative Process in Recovery.
About The Small Bow
More dementia stuff. Four Agreements revisited. Plus, a good haunting Linda Pastan poem, mirth amidst the ruins et cetera.
Dementia
Lots of reading recommendations about common suffering. Plus, quotes from Montaigne about death, a James Tate heartbreaker, brain stuff.
Sober Holidays
