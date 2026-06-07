Thanks to A.J. for asking me to fill in this week. My cartoons and photos are here.

In 2011, I rapidly and cruelly left my marriage in Boston and drove to my parents’ house in northern Illinois to squat for a few months before moving into Chicago. I was eight years into my drinking career, going through a couple of bottles of wine per night, always having a clear liquor on-hand. Later, my parents described me as being “moody” during those few months, but perhaps they were used to it since my hangovers made it seem as if I hadn’t changed since age 17, when I last lived there.

I was able to work remotely and traveled frequently back to Austin, where I’d extend visits for a week or two to stay with my new girlfriend. She and I drank plenty together, and I was able to share the fun version of alcoholic Ben while hiding the sad version elsewhere. I’d found a new person to hide from, and I didn’t have to feel unwanted.

One afternoon, I searched my parents’ house for pain relief, but my mom is not one to use medicine for any reason. I rooted through the bathroom drawers and found a half-full Bayer bottle that expired in 1986. I knew they weren’t dangerous, but it still seemed unlikely they’d retain any power, and accepted I’d have to drive to White Hen.