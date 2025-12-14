Illustration by Edith Zimmerman

Hello. Things look different here. Let me tell you about that:

We’ve switched over from Substack to Beehiv and will use their platform for our newsletter and our website for the foreseeable future. We used Substack for almost three years, and it was cool at first, but we have outgrown it.

We’re currently a mid-sized subscription newsletter, but we want to be a larger, multi-platform enterprise, and “having a Substack” is no longer necessary to build that.

For example, next year we’ll collaborate with many treatment centers nationwide. We’ll grant their residents and staff access to the Small Bow and, eventually, create a space for their own contributions (think “check-ins” during and after treatment).

If we stayed on Substack, those same treatment centers would also have to be "on Substack,” getting various emails and notifications the way Substack likes to do. Here, we can customize the experience as we want. (This archive presentation is so much better.) Rather than being just another Substack, we get to build something that suits our readers and our goals. And I firmly believe that there are more potential Small Bow readers off of Substack than currently on it.

This is only our second newsletter on Beehiv and I’m sure, like any other platform, it will have its own idiosyncrasies and drawbacks. As we make this transition, please email me with any issues you may have with your subscription as we migrate both the free and paid versions over to here.