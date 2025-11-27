Good morning, TSB fellowship all-stars. Cool so far? Hanging in?

We have one meeting scheduled today for WOMEN AND NON-BINARY ONLY, but let me know if you’d like me to open one up for later today, after dinner, or some point, maybe 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. (or later 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST?) Email me here if that’s something you’d like: ajd@thesmallbow.com SUBJECT: I NEED A MEETING LATER.

Remember—no alcoholism is required. TSB meetings are for anyone who struggles with love, sex, food, debt, grief, loneliness, depression, FAMILY, or anything that’s bringing you down. If you need it, it’ll be there.

REMEMBER: The meeting scheduled today is a WOMEN AND NON-BINARY meeting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

Please feel free to swing through if you need it.

Poem In Thanks

by Thomas Lux

***********************

Lord Whoever, thank you for this air

I'm about to in- and exhale, this hutch

in the woods, the wood for fire,

the light–––both lamp and the natural stuff

of leaf-black fern, and wing.

For the piano, the shovel

for ashes, the moth-gnawed

blankets, the stone-cold water

stone-cold: thank you.

Thank you, Lord, coming for

to carry me here–––where I'll gnash

it out, Lord, where I'll calm

and work, Lord, thank you

for the goddamn birds singing!

This is The Small Bow newsletter. A.J. Daulerio mostly writes and edits for now, but more help is on the way. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday, except during holidays, when we send it out more often. So expect more in the next 50 days.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $7 a month or $60 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, and more exclusive essays.

If you would like to donate to The TSB Podcast, this is where you can do that.

DONATE

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support! Follow us on Instagram if you want more of Edith’s illustrations and podcast reels.

Share

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

You will get through this. I promise.