Thanks for spending seven minutes with me this Sunday morning. My other writing is here.
Somehow I’ve had seven dogs and never put any of them down. My childhood dogs (a Scottie named Pepper and a Sheltie named Cory) were put down after I went to college. An ex and I adopted Simon and Annie, a Chow-Shepherd and Vizsla-Lab, in Austin in the early 2000s, and after we split I brought them to Boston. Simon died suddenly while I was away at work, and Annie lived to a ripe old age with Simon’s replacement, Millie, both put down by my next ex. My last partner and I had two dogs as well, and both are gone now.
I loved them all, but Simon was the closest thing I’ve had to a life partner.
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