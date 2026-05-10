Somehow I’ve had seven dogs and never put any of them down. My childhood dogs (a Scottie named Pepper and a Sheltie named Cory) were put down after I went to college. An ex and I adopted Simon and Annie, a Chow-Shepherd and Vizsla-Lab, in Austin in the early 2000s, and after we split I brought them to Boston. Simon died suddenly while I was away at work, and Annie lived to a ripe old age with Simon’s replacement, Millie, both put down by my next ex. My last partner and I had two dogs as well, and both are gone now.